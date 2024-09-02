Ganduje’s aide, Okpala knocks Zazzaga over recent comments, says opposition planted people to destabilize APC 

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Oliver Okpala has alleged that some opposition politicians have been planted to destabilize the leadership of the party.

This, according to a statement by Okpala, was in reaction to reports credited to a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, who was quoted as saying that he has rejected the endorsement of the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, by the chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum and Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Okpala, in the statement, faulted Zazzaga, describing his comments against Governor Sule and Dr. Ganduje as reckless.

According to Okpala, Zazzaga is a purveyor of lies and should not be given attention.

He said: “APC, as a notable political organization, has a valid National Chairman duly recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and he should not be blackmailed by Alhaji Zazzaga.

“Zazzaga should return to the path of political rectitude if he is a true party man before it is too late.

“He should take advantage of all the organs of the party through which issues can be resolved, rather than playing to the gallery and washing dirty linens in the public glare.

“He ought to know that political parties have internal platforms for resolving issues, no matter how vexatious they may appear.

“When one fails to explore those options, but rushes to the courts as Zazzaga has done, it is an indication that such a person is a dissident and an outlaw.

“You cannot be claiming to be a zonal leader and be casting aspersions and insinuating ignoble innuendoes against the leadership of your party.

“That amounts to attempting to bring your own house to disrepute and ruin”.

Okpala recalled that Zazzaga has been attacking the National Chairman and even the President, adding that it does not portray him as a good party man.

He said that since the Chairman of the APC North Central Governors Forum had spoken clearly and endorsed the leadership of Ganduje, Zazzaga as a true and disciplined party man, should know that the Governors are superior to whatever he claims to be in the party hierarchy.

“The Governors are a great force to reckon with especially within their zones and the party in general.

“They have clearly taken a stand to remain behind Dr. Ganduje and their position is far superior to the rantings of anybody in the zone.

“If the governors have said Ganduje is proper and fit to carry on as National Chairman of the party, the objections by Zazzaga are mere distractions.

“His continued comments in a matter he had taken to court is subjudice and it shows he lacks respect for the rule of law.

“You cannot file a case in court against the National Chairman and go to the streets to be making comments on the same issue under judicial determination.

“If Zazzaga has no respect for the rule of law, why did he rush to the courts?

“His continued attacks on Dr. Ganduje shows that he has been contracted by the opposition to undermine, cause division and bad blood in the APC and that plot will fail,” Okpala added.

