The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, are set to clash again as the Governor has ordered 36 out of 44 local government areas District Heads not to attend the Daushe Durbar in Kano.

Ganduje in a statement countered an announcement from the Kano Emirate Council on local radio inviting all District Heads to attend the grand Daushe Durbar, which usually holds a day after Sallah in Kano under the leadership of Emir Sanusi.

It could be recalled that Ganduje assented to a law establishing four additional emirates with first class emirs in Rano, Bichi, Karaye and Gaya.

However, at least two court cases were instituted, challenging the governor’s action.

Ganduje’s decision whittled the influence and the power of Emir of Kano.

Ganduje directed the Direct Heads not to heed the Emir’s directive but go to their respective Emirates for their durbar.

The statement reads: “Against some calls circulating in the social media, that ‘…all District Heads’ were ‘directed’ to attend Hawan Daushe at Kano Emir’s palace, the Kano state government has directed all Hakimai to attend Hawan Daushe at their respective Emirates.

“It is therefore directed that District Heads from Bichi Emirate should attend their Hawan Daushe with the First Class Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, District Heads from Rano Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo).

“All District Heads from Karaye Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, all District Heads from Gaya Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir and those District Heads from Kano Emirate are also directed to attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“While directing all Hakimai to comply with this directive, the state government wishes all Muslims fruitful, peaceful and prosperous Sallah celebration. As all measures to have smooth, peaceful and hitch-free celebration are put in place.”