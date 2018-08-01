Ganduje to Deputy: You’re too insignificant to spend resources to remove you

The Kano State Government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed dismay over the unguarded utterances made by the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, over an unfounded allegation of threat to his life and that of members of his immediate family.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Muhammad Garba, said the allegation by Abubakar is not only unwarranted but also unfair to the state government.

Garba advised the embattled deputy governor to make a choice of quitting or remaining in the government.

He said though the government holds the office of the deputy governor with high esteem, it, however, sees him as too insignificant for government to commit state resources to orchestrate plan to remove him from office, talk less of any attempt on his life.

According to the statement, to prove that the allegations made by the deputy governor were false, he was at Wednesday’s State Executive Council Meeting and he came with fewer security aides.

Garba pointed out that despite several unguarded comments by the deputy governor, the government continues to accord respect and support for his office both morally and otherwise.

The statement debunked the allegation that he has not been provided with statutory official residence, pointing out that it was his choice to remain in his private residence as he personally brought the contractor that is handling the construction of his official residence.