Ganduje to Deputy Governors: How to survive traps of mischief makers

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says deputy governors in Nigeria must ensure absolute loyalty to their principals, if they want to survive numerous traps by mischief makers and prevent unnecessary frictions.

Ganduje said this at the unveiling of his book: “Deputising and Governance in Nigeria,” on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the book, which chronicled his experience in the Nigerian project, was one of the defining moments of his life in public service.

“The history of relationships between some Governors and their Deputies in Nigeria since the First Republic has been that of disloyalty, envy, betrayal and mistrust,” Ganduje said.

He said that this has over the years divided several states and negatively affected the development of the people who voted the pair into office.

He added: “This should be considered as a matter of national importance, because the resentful relationship is unfavourable to democracy, national peace, stability and development.

“Because when governors clash with their deputies, the state suffers.”

Ganduje said that in spite of the situation, there were some deputy governors who had worked well with their principals.

This, he said, gave a hope that governors and their deputies could work peacefully toward the development of their people and the nation at large.

This, he said, could be done by sticking to the constitutional provisions that clearly stipulated how the duo can work together.

He said: “My decision to embark on this imperatively and auspicious project is to share my first-hand experience in this thought provoking, fascinating and worthwhile journey.

“The book tells numerous experiences relating to principal and deputy relations in the Nigerian political system, reflecting the successful and evil times.

“The optimistic and the destructive relationships and their consequences for development, particularly on provision of dividends of democracy.”

Ganduje advised deputy governors to develop an absolute loyalty at all times to their principals and to practically demonstrate convincing capacity to support the governor in achieving set goals of his administration.

He said: “Also, those deputising should be aware of sycophants and mischief makers who may set up several traps, which if triggered might injure the good relationship with his principal.

“The deputy should also guard against wrong expectations, unreasonable political and material ambitions and the need to improve working relationship between the governor and the deputy.”

He said that he enjoyed working with his principal, the then Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, as his deputy during their two tenures from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 and 2015.

Also speaking, Dr. Nasir Gawuna, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, described Ganduje as an accomplished and excellent politician with vast experience and great patience.

Gawuna expressed gratitude to the dignitaries at the event, saying the book was a must read.

Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi, who was the Father of the Day, said Ganduje was one of the most qualified Nigerians to write on deputising and governance in the country.

He described him as an exemplary leader who has made giant strides in different areas, including agriculture, health and human capital development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event was attended by some state governors, captains of industries, members of the Diplomatic Corps and international community.