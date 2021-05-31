Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has tasked journalists on the need to demonstrate professionalism in their reportage as they serve as a link between the government and the people.

Ganduje made the appeal on Monday in Kano while declaring open the 2021 Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Biennial Convention.

The governor said it was imperative that the media profession sanitised itself of those who were unprofessional in their reportage.

He also said that ethical and professional standards were prerequisites to showcasing the pivotal roles that journalism played in the society and national building.

“While you are singing the chorus of freedom of press, please don’t forget to complement it by singing the verse of the ethics of the profession also.

“I believe that absence of influential press council that should regulate the media has affected the media practice.

“Self regulation is not enough for any professional body; this is because of the complexity of human being,” he explained.

Ganduje also called on journalists to promote peace, harmony and unity at this crucial time in the country.

“It is very important at this time that we should use the media for the promotion of peace and stability.

“We should also change the viewpoints that could alter public views and sentiment toward a more peaceful resolution of our multi-faceted current crises.

“If and only if we as a nation are interested in peace and harmony, we must reject hate propaganda machinery.

“In the mean time, this is a time editors should be conflict-sensitive about our nation,” he said.

Ganduje also observed that crossing of redlines by some media organisations in recent times had impacted on the nation’s unity, harmony and integration.

He invited the delegates to inspect and assess his development projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that about 300 editors are attending the conference.