Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement on Sunday, said the suspension is with immediate effect.

Garba said though the media aide has described the indiscreet comment as his personal opinion, but that as a public figure, it will be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

Ganduje therefore warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Ganduje to the policies and programmes of the Buhari Administration.