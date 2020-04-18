The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has sacked the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr Mu’azu Magaji, over his comment on the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

This was revealed by a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Saturday.

Garba said the commissioner was removed following his unguarded utterances against the person of Kyari.

He said as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respect for his office by refraining from any act capable of bring it to disrepute, adding: “The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise.”

According to the statement, Kyari had led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability.

A part of the interview, when literally translated had Magaji pray for the repose of the deceased, but said: “Win win…. Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari died in a pandemic… it’s a martyr’s death, where if you have faith you are okay.”