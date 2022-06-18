Ganduje preaches national integration, bags Ibadan chieftaincy

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on Nigerians to continuously promote national integration toward engendering a united Nigeria.

Ganduje made the call on Saturday in Ibadan, shortly after he along with his wife were honoured with chieftaincy titles.

The titles were bestowed on them by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ganduje and his wife, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje, were installed as the Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland respectively.

NAN reports that the ceremony was attended by the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, the Emir of Kano; National Assembly members; and hosts of others.

Ganduje said that Nigerians needed to collectively encourage and promote national integration toward achieving national unity.

He recalled the age-long friendship between Kano and Ibadan, saying that the two old cities would sustain the friendship and extend to other parts of the country.

He said: “We are grateful to the Olubadan, Olubadan-in-Council and Ibadan people for honouring us with this prestigious titles.

“This gives us motivation and encouragement to do more in promoting unity.

“You made history today in terms of promoting national integration.

“This is a topical and very important issue we must always discuss, as well as promote, to achieve peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.”

The governor thanked Tinubu for gracing the occasion, expressing confidence that the former Governor of Lagos State would promote the concept of national integration.

Commenting, Tinubu, a two-term Governor of Lagos State, said that giving out such chieftaincy titles to non-indigenes was a rare privilege.

He described the honour bestowed on Ganduje and his wife as a well deserved, saying it was a demonstration of unity between the North and South.

The APC flagbearer appreciated the traditional ruler as well as Ibadan indigenes for honouring his friend with a chieftaincy title.

He urged the people to always promote national unity, saying that such would engender national growth and development.

In her remarks, Prof. Elsie Adewoye, the President, University of Ibadan Alumni Association, described the honour bestowed on Ganduje, an alumnus of UI, as a well deserved one.

Adewoye said: “It is a deserving honour.

“It is not a fluke or propaganda.

“I have been to Kano and saw all these dividends of democracy.”

Earlier, the Olubadan described Ganduje and his wife as detribalised Nigerians, adding that the honour was well deserved.

The traditional ruler narrated how Oba Yoruba Kano, Alhaji Muritala Alimi, introduced the Gandujes to them as detribalised Nigerians.

Balogun said: “We were made to know how supportive our guests were to the aspiration and eventual emergence of our brother as Oba Yoruba Kano about two years ago.

“We recall how Ganduje came down to Ibadan when there was a clash between Hausa traders and the people of Sasa at the Sasa Market to calm the frayed nerves and peace was restored.”

He said Ganduje was currently building an auditorium for the university, adding that the project had reached 70 per cent completion.

Balogun said that the conferment would further cement the bond of friendship that had long existed between the people of Ibadan and Kano.

The traditional ruler said that it would go a long way in maintaining handshake across the Niger and engender the much sought-after unity which had turned fragile over the years.

He said: “The Gandujes, being our in-laws in Ibadan through their daughter that got married to our son, Idris Ajimobi, have done it all.

“Bestowing a befitting chieftaincy title on the hardworking and amiable governor with his wife will be a reward for a man who has been compassionate to us as people.

“And who believes that any Nigerian can stay and work in any part of the country without molestation or denial of basic things of life.”

NAN reports that the event was attended by notable Ibadan indigenes, including Senator Teslim Folarin, Senator Kola Balogun, as well as Chief Bayo Lawal, the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.