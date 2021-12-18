Shekarau again floors Ganduje as court reaffirms Danzago as APC Chair

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu has affirmed that the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State has conducted ward and local government congresses in the state.

The Judge made the reaffirmation in a ruling on Friday that followed the rejection of the earlier judgment of the court.

On November 30, Justice Muazu granted all the reliefs sought by the Shekarau faction of the party. Which sought a declaration that the faction of the party led by the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, did not conduct ward congresses.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the court, the Ganduje-led faction filed a motion seeking the court to stay proceedings and set aside its decision on the ward congress.

Ruling on Friday, Muazu dismissed the motion and fined the faction N1 million for filing a frivolous and time-wasting motion.

The court further held that the local government congress conducted by the Shekarau faction remains valid and that they have the authority to elect the state executive committee.

The applicants in the suit are Muntaka Bala Sulyman with 17,980 members of the party, while the defendants are the APC as first defendant; Mai-Mala Buni, APC Caretaker CommitteeChairman; Senator John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary; and Independent National Electoral Commission as the fourth defendant.

The applicants were represented by Nuraini Jimoh (SAN), while the defendants were represented by Sule Usman (SAN), M.N. Duru and Mashood Alabelewe.