Ganduje grants amnesty to 90 inmates

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has granted amnesty 90 inmates of the Central Prison in Kano metropolis, after paying fines.

Ganduje announced the release Monday during a visit to the prison in Kano.

He said the gesture was part of the state government’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the common man, especially those inmates who could not pay the fine.

The governor urged the released prisoners to be of good conduct after their reunion with their respective families.

He also gave each of the inmates N5,000 to enable them transport themselves to their respective home towns and villages.

Responding, the Controller of Prisons in the state, Alhaji Suleiman Inuwa, commended the governor for the gesture.

He called on the beneficiaries to avoid anything that could result in their being imprisoned again.

Inuwa also commended the state government for its continuous support for prisons in the state.

The governor also visited the remand home, people with special needs and Nasarawa graveyard to offer prayers for the deceased