As part of efforts to prevent possible attacks on schools located in areas prone to security threat, the Kano State Government has ordered the closure of five health training institutions in the state with immediate effect.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, issued to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

According to the statement, the affected institutions include the School of Health Technology, Bebeji, School of Nursing, Madobi, and the Schools of Midwifery in Gwarzo, Gezawa and Dambatta.

Recall that the Kano State Government had on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of 12 secondary schools and four tertiary institutions in the outskirts of the state capital over increasing insecurity.

It said the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibraim Tsanyawa noted that adequate arrangements have been made for the students to continue with their academic activities.

The statement advised parents and guardians to pick their children from their respective schools Sunday morning.