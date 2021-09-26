Ganduje appoints new Emir of Gaya

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Sunday appointed Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, the Chiroman Gaya, as the new Emir of Gaya.

Ibrahim-Gaya succeeded his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who died on September 22 at the age of 91, during a protracted illness.

The appointment was announced by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, on behalf of the governor.

“Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, by the power conferred on him by the Kano Emirate Law 2020, as amended, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new Emir of Gaya.

“The appointment followed the recommendation of the Gaya Emirate kingmakers who presented three candidates to the governor. The governor chose Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new Emir,” he said.

The kingmakers included Alhaji Usman Alhaji, as the leader of the kingmakers, with Alhaji Wada Aliyu, AIG Alhaji Bashir Albasu (rtd), and Alhaji Jafar Usman, as members.

Gaya was among the four new emirates created by the administration of Governor Ganduje in 2019, alongside Bichi, Rano and Karaye.