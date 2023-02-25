Ganduje appoints Caretaker Committee for Kano Pillars FC

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of a four-man Caretaker Committee for the Kano Pillars Football Club.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday in Kano by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar.

According to Anwar, the appointments are with immediate effect.

He said: “The terms of reference given to the committee are to oversee all the affairs of the team, to determine all issues related to the team and to make any recommendation(s) considered as appropriate for the team.

“They would be reporting to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Usman Bala Muhammad.”

The Committee has Kabiru Baita, Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports, as Chairman, with Abba Galadima, Mukhtar Ahmed and Munir Ahmad Gwarzo as members.