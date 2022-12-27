Game shows to watch out for this festive season with your loved ones on DStv

Being an adult can be difficult sometimes, so it’s always great to have a little fun and games to make things easier, especially as the holiday season approaches. However, it doesn’t always have to be you playing the games. It is okay to sit back and enjoy a little competitive fun.

Here are six hot competitive shows you can catch on DStv;

Who wants to be a millionaire (Nigeria)

What better way to stave off the end-of-work days in the year than with a prime-time brainteasing game show that boasts a grand cash prize? Since March 20, Frank Edoho has returned to our screens with questions and nail-biting reveal moments. It airs every Sunday evening from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Africa Magic Family Africa Magic Urban, Stv and NTA.

Come Play Naija

Africa Magic‘s game show, Come Play Naija, has returned for a second season filled with fun, excitement, and plenty of prizes. The 60-minute game show involves two teams competing against each other for a chance to win millions of Naira and other surprise prizes, including a brand-new car.

Family Feud Nigeria

Hosted by the delectable media personality Bisola Aiyeola, Family Feud Nigeria is a game show with all the entertaining values to keep families glued to their TV screens. It involves a game between competing families who have to answer questions correctly to tally with the answers on the digital board sourced from a survey. Family Feud Nigeria airs on Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 9 pm on Africa Magic Family, Sundays at 4:30 pm, and Mondays at 9:30 pm on Africa Magic Urban on DStv and GOtv.

Tipping point

Ben Shephard hosts the quiz show in which celebrities take on an extraordinary machine hoping to win money for charity. The show would give you a unique perspective about what the world would look like if it came down to ‘humans versus the robots’. True sci-fi geeks will love it!

Dragon’s Den

Budding entrepreneurs get an exhilarating three minutes to pitch their business ideas to the esteemed ‘dragons’ investors. Dragon’s den is full of gritty business action that will inspire you to give your entrepreneurial dreams wings. If you need inspiration for the new year and encouragement to make a move on your business plans, then you want to be watching this show.

Strictly Come Dancing

Fourteen eager new celebrities will discover who they’ll be sharing the dance floor with as they get matched with their professional partners for the first time. It promises to be fun, hilarious, and downright entertaining. Who will prove they have no dancing chops, and who will go away with the title of the winner?

Some other game shows include; Survivor Australia, The Weakest link, Pointless, Beat shazam, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire (UK) etc.

