Bologna’s Gambian duo Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow scored in the last 20 minutes to give the 10-man visitors an unlikely 2-1 win over Inter Milan on Sunday.

Once again, Inter Milan have thrown away a match that seemed to be theirs for the taking in Serie A.

The contest turned on a remarkable double save by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski who stopped a Lautaro Martinez penalty kick.

He went on to parry away Roberto Gagliardini’s effort from the rebound when Inter Milan were leading and playing with a man extra.

The defeat almost certainly ended Inter Milan’s lingering title hopes as it left them with 64 points from 30 games.

They are 11 points adrift of leaders Juventus and four points behind second-placed Lazio with eight games remaining.

“I really want to thank the coach for showing me that trust,” said 18-year-old substitute Juwara, who according to Italian media reports arrived in Sicily by boat as an unaccompanied 14-year-old after leaving his homeland in 2016.

“I’m really happy to score my first goal, which I want to dedicate to my family and all those who have helped me on my journey. This is a dream for me and a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The pattern of the game was all too familiar for Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan side who missed an open goal and twice squandered the lead in a 3-3 draw at home to Sassuolo last month.

The first half went pretty much as expected with Romelu Lukaku giving Inter Milan a 22nd minute lead with his 20th league goal of the season.

The Belgian reacted quickly to prod in the rebound after Martinez’s header hit the post.

After Barrow also struck the woodwork early in the second half for Bologna, the game seemed to turn Inter Milan’s way.

The visitors had Roberto Soriano sent off in the 57th minute for dissent

The hosts were awarded a soft penalty kick five minutes later after Antonio Candreva went tumbling over under the lightest of challenges.

But Polish goalkeeper Skorupski’s remarkable double save changed the course of the match.

The equaliser came in the 74th minute from a throw-in when the hapless Gagliardini miskicked an attempted clearance and Juwara lashed home.

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni was sent off for a second bookable offence three minutes later.

Thereafter, Bologna’s Nicolas Dominguez released Barrow who slotted a neat finish past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic with 10 minutes left.

