Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has described the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari as one of the best made by the President.

Odigie-Oyegun, who reacted to the appointment in a telephone chat, said it would change governance and diplomatic relationship of the present administration.

He described the former Minister of External Affairs as one of the most experienced Nigerians alive.

According to him, the international reach of the former United Nations administrator has no equal in the country as he can call any President or Head of State in the world.

He congratulated President Buhari for finding an asset like Gambari to add to his government.

Odigie-Oyegune said: l am celebrating the appointment of Prof. Gambari.

“He is one of the most experienced Nigerians alive and he would be of tremendous asset to the administration and to the Nigerian nation in every respect.

“He has international reach, so he can virtually pick his phone and call any Head of State or President in the world.

“We pray for him.

“His reputation is such that he can’t afford not to make this administration succeed.

“He is a very humble person that will bring value to this administration and will make it succeed where others may have failed

“With his achievements and experience, he is still very, very humble.

“I congratulate the President for managing to get him.”

The appointment of Prof. Gambari from Kwara State as CoS to the President has brought different concerns, as some persons have criticised it based on his relationship with former military dictators.

The International Diplomat replaces the late Abba Kyari, who died as Chief of Staff to the President.