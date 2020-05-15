The Member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon Wole Oke, has said the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as Chief of Staff is the best decision President Muhammadu Buhari has made going by his global wealth of experience in administration, spanning several years.

Oke, who stated this in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Thursday, declared that Nigerians would benefit from this singular action of President Buhari.

The Peoples Democratic Party federal lawmaker however counselled Nigerians not to mind the negative opinions of some people against the new Chief of Staff for the nation to move forward

Specifically, the the PDP lawmaker said the opinion of Ambassador Dapo Fafowora on the newly-appointed CoS was subjective and personal to him, which should be ignored by well-meaning Nigerians.

According to him: “Our knowledge of Prof Gambari is at variance to Amb Fafowora submission. Gambari is a scholar of repute, a swift diplomat, very responsible, he has character of a statesman.”

The law maker, who stated that time had come for Nigeria to take an extremely deep look at herself in order to craft both creative and innovative pathways of moving the country forward, stressed the need to grab the opportunities inherent in the present challenges to greatly improve the future for Nigeria

According to him: “As an experienced public officer of Professor Gambari’s stature, both at home and abroad, and his vision for Nigeria and Africa, which he had exhibited across the globe, I feel that Nigeria is indeed in very good hands with him as the Chief of Staff

“Nigerians across the Federation and in the Diaspora, must work concertedly with one another, to promote common grounds, on which the survival of our great nation depends

“The surest way of attaining this is through ensuring that Nigerians, especially her elites commence talking with each other and not at each other, with the hope of rapidly promoting National Unity.”