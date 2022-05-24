Galatasaray signifies interest in Dennis

The Turkish giant, Galatasaray is back in the hunt for Emmanuel Dennis, one season after he snubbed a move to Turkey for a Watford switch.

Turkish daily, Fotospor reported that Dennis has become a summer interest in Istanbul, as Galatasaray is impressed with his output at Watford despite not saving the team from the drop.

Dennis scored 10 goals and had 6 assists for Watford in the just concluded season and contributed to nearly 50% of the Hornets’ total league goals.

The former Club Brugge attacker had been an interest of former Galatasaray coach, Fatih Terim but a move to Turkey never materialised.

With Watford now sure to play in the Championship next season, Dennis is looking to move, as he won’t be playing with the team outside the top flight.

There have been reported local interests in England, notably from West Ham and Leeds United who missed relegation by the skin of their teeth on final day.

Dennis is yet to speak on his future as Galatasaray nurse another major interest in his services.