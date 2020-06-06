Turkish super Lig champions Galatasaray have reportedly expressed their desire to sign Nigeria International, Henry Onyekuru, on a permanent deal from French Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco.

According to Fanatik, Galatasaray is looking to buy the Super Eagles forward for a fee around €8 million to €10 million, but the Turkish super Lig giants are looking to sell some of their fringe players to finance the move.

Greek giants Olympiacos is also interested in signing Onyekuru this summer.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international struggled for regular playing time at AS Monaco with the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder, Islam Slimani and Gelson Martins ahead of him in the packing order.

The Versatile winger rejoined Galatasaray on loan in January and scored one goal in seven Turkish super Lig appearances for Galatasaray before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.