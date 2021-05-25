Turkish website Sporx have claimed that Galatasaray are interested in raiding Rangers for Steven Gerrard’s versatile star, Joe Aribo this summer, with the Nigeria international expected to cost north of £3million.

Aribo, 24, has been excellent over the course of the past two seasons for Rangers. Joining the club from Charlton Athletic on a free transfer, and has since clocked up a whopping 91 games – having a hand in 32 goals.

Not only that, but Aribo has earned himself seven caps for Nigeria during his time at Rangers. His form this season has been excellent, despite Aribo being used in the front three, in midfield – and most-recently, left back.

He has scored eight and created seven. The latest report claimed his form has attracted Galatasaray, who finished second in the Turkish SuperLig and will enter the Champions League qualifying rounds next term.

The report said Gala will have to spend more than £3million to sign Aribo and while the midfielder was only signed on a free transfer – he is easily worth more than that price. He is definitely worth closer to £10million.

Rangers must be firm on the situation and although a move to Gala could be tempting, they do not offer anything more than Rangers can – with the Gers also qualifying for the Champions League preliminary rounds.