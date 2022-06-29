Galadima appointed Kano Pillars FC’s Acting Chairman

As part of routine exercise in sports administration, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has replaced the Chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club (Sai Masu Gida), Surajo Shuaibu Yahaya, with the Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, Ibrahim Galadima.

He said; “As Kano Pillars is facing more competition in National Premier League (NPL) it will be good to have leadership that could perfectly lead the Club.

“Ibrahim Galadima, Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, will now replace the current Chairman of Kano Pillars FC, Surajo Shu’aibu Yahaya, in an acting capacity, before the appointment of a substantive Chairman,”Ganduje revealed.

The appointment is with immediate effect.