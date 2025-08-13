GAIM 6: Fidelity Bank unveils 20 new millionaires in 7th and 8th monthly draws

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has reaffirmed its dedication to financial empowerment and a savings-oriented culture with the emergence of 20 new millionaires in the seventh and eighth monthly draws of its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season 6 Savings Promo.

The draw event, held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos, featured the announcement of the lucky winners and the formal Prize Presentation Ceremony for winners in the fourth, fifth, and sixth monthly draws.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ken Opara, Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, represented by Chioma Nwankwo, Regional Bank Head, Lagos Central, Fidelity Bank Plc, emphasised the bank’s mission to drive financial well-being through responsible saving habits.

Opara said: “At Fidelity Bank, we believe that financial well-being begins with cultivating smart saving habits.

“This belief inspired the GAIM 6 promo — a strategic initiative aimed at encouraging and rewarding a culture of consistent savings among our customers.

Also Read:

“For us, it is not just about winning but helping our customers to build a secure financial future.

“To ensure this, these winners also receive financial advisory to help them grow and manage their wealth effectively.”

At the event, 10 winners each from the seventh and eighth draws emerged from various geopolitical zones across Nigeria, demonstrating the widespread reach and impact of the campaign.

The draws were conducted electronically and supervised by representatives from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and other relevant regulatory bodies to ensure transparency and fairness.

The event also featured the formal presentation of prizes to winners from the fourth, fifth, and sixth monthly draws.

Among the beneficiaries who received their N1 million prizes at the ceremony were Stephanie Onome Gere, Itua Michael Ehinomen, Maduabuchi Kalu Anya, and Chioma Grace Nnodim.

One of the beneficiaries, Nnodim, expressed her appreciation to Fidelity Bank, saying: “This is a life-changing moment for me.

“I had heard of others winning, but I never imagined I would become a millionaire just by saving consistently.

“I encourage all Nigerians to open a Fidelity Bank account and start saving – you never know when your alert will come.”

Now in its final month and ahead of the grand finale, GAIM 6 has disbursed about N85.4 million to 2,561 customers through various draws.

This includes N60 million to 60 monthly winners, N7 million to 700 student Flex account holders, and N4.5 million to nine National Youth Service Corps members.

Special day rewards included N1 million each on Women’s Day and Workers’ Day, N10 million on Children’s Day, and N7.7 million shared among 1,550 weekly consolation winners.

Through GAIM 6, Fidelity Bank continues to promote financial empowerment, reward loyalty, and foster a savings culture among Nigerians, staying true to its mission to help individuals grow, inspire businesses to thrive, and empower economies to prosper.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation and MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook; and 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the Bank was recognised as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

Post Views: 27