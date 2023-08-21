Gagdi felicitates Lalong, hails him as Labour friendly leader 

Member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has felicitated former Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, on his inauguration as Minister Labour and Employment, by President Bola Tinubu, adding that his competence is never in doubt.

Gagdi, who hails from Plateau state, described the former governor as a ’round peg in a round hole’, in a congratulatory message he issued in Abuja on Monday, August 21, 2023.

President Tinubu had earlier on Monday inaugurated his cabinet in a ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that Lalong, who was named the Minister of Labour and Employment, earned his place in the ‘Renewed Hope’ cabinet of President Tinubu, because of his “unrivalled record” as having the most labour friendly administration in Plateau State, when he held sway as the Governor for eight years.

Hon Gagdi said further, “As the leader of the All Progressive Congress in Plateau State, we have never doubted your competence and capacity to represent Plateau State competently in the Federal Executive Council. You have always proven your capability in every task assigned to you; the most recent being successfully leading APC’s presidential campaign to a resounding victory in the 2023 elections.

“As you brace up to tackle the prevalence of unemployment among Nigerian youths, as well as ensuring that the wages of Nigerian workers can be dignifying for their labour to the fatherland, we are confident that you will justify the trust reposed in you by Mr President and make Plateau State proud in this assignment.

Once again, congratulations to Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, HE Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong.”