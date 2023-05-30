Gagdi congratulates Tinubu, Shettima, says Nigeria in for positive change

The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy and major contender for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, Plateau State), has joined other eminent Nigerians to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as they take over the leadership of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by Hon. Gagdi, the lawmaker hailed President Tinubu, saying that with his dexterity in governance and leadership, Nigeria is on a path to positive change.

He added that the new president has the capacity to right the wrongs of previous administrations and ensure that competent hands are engaged to revive comatose sectors of the country.

The House Committee on Navy Chairman added that President Tinubu’s political journey to the presidency is a deeply inspirational one that proves that with grit, sincerity of purpose, absolute trust in God and an unwavering commitment to empowering others, one can attain the greatest heights. He expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on the promise of democracy to the Nigerian people because his track record shows excellence and dedication to duty.

Going further, he saluted Vice President Kashim Shettima, who he said led Borno State at the darkest and most difficult of times, and did not for once desert his people or renege on his responsibilities.

According to him, “These are men who have demonstrated their commitment to our great country, and as President and Vice-President, our hope in a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria that works for all citizens irrespective of class, ethnicity and religion has indeed been renewed.

“President Tinubu has proven that with grit, sincerity of purpose, absolute trust in God and an unwavering commitment to empowering others, one can attain the greatest heights. I am confident in his ability to deliver on the promise of democracy to the Nigerian people because his track record is one of excellence and dedication to duty.

With His Excellency, Vice President Kashim by his side, I believe Nigerians can now rest, knowing that the country is in safe hands.”