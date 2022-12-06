Gaffes: Alake defends Tinubu, accuses Atiku, Obi of mistakes too

A member of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake says the 2023 All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is human and he is not immune to gaffes.

Alake also accused Tinubu’s counterparts, including Peter Obi of the Labor Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, of committing gaffes.

“No human being is immune to gaffes. That does not translate to one’s capacity to rule,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Monday.

Tinubu, 70, a former governor of Lagos State, has been recorded to have made some mistakes during speeches at some rallies.

However, Alake said Obi and Atiku have also made gaffes at rallies.

Blake said: “Just a few days ago, Datti Ahmed, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labor Party committed a great gaffe.

“Atiku committed a gaffe in Kaduna when he said they should vote for him because he is a northerner… If it was Tinubu that made that, all heavens would have come down.

“In fact, Obi is noted for false statistics, anybody knows that…So, there is really nothing to clear about that. Asiwaju is a human being like every other person.”

Channels TV.





