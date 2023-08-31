Gabon: Expect more coups in Africa — Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that more military coups should be expected in Africa.

The former Minister of Culture said this in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Wednesday after the coup plot in Gabon.

Military leaders had on Wednesday announced the toppling of the government of President Ali Bongo.

This was after Bongo got reelected for a third term in office.

READ ALSO:

Fani-Kayode, who took to his Twitter handle shortly after the soldiers struck in Gabon, tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: Sadly another coup has taken place in Africa.

“This time it is in the nation of Gabon where President Ali Bongo (pictured below), who together with his late father Alhaji Bongo, had been in power for the last 53 years has been toppled and removed from office.

“It appears that the warning I gave in my last essay, titled, ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory To Our Name?’, was prophetic.

“I am not surprised that this has happened and frankly we should expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa for the reasons I stated in that essay.

“I wonder whether ECOWAS or the African Union will threaten to invade Gabon as well?”