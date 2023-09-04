Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president

Gabonese General, Brice Oligui Nguema, who last week led a coup ending 55 years of rule by the Bongo dynasty, was sworn in on Monday as interim president, AFP journalists saw.
“I swear before God and the Gabonese people to faithfully preserve the republican regime,” said Oligui, who has pledged to hold elections after a still-unspecified transition period.