Gani Adams to Gov. Bello: Replicate Operation Amotekun in Kogi

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Ige Adams, has urged the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to replicate the initiative of the South West Security Network, known as Operation Amotekun, in the state, saying the initiative will help in reducing insecurity.

Adams made the charge at the weekend in Kabba, Kogi State at the 8th edition of Oodua Progressive Union, tagged: “Kabba 2022.”

Adams, who is the Global Convener of the diaspora group, noted further that though the state is peaceful, there is the need to beef up the security across the state.

He said: “I urge our amiable governor to replicate the idea of Amotekun in Kogi State.

“The governor can give the state security outfit any name that suits its purpose.

“This will help in complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in securing the state.”

Adams applauded the efforts of Bello in driving the economic fortunes of the state, adding that the OPU Congress in Kabba had really helped Nigerians in diaspora to know more about the state.

The Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Folashade Arike Ayoade, who represented Bello, expressed appreciation to Iba Adams for using the OPU platform to create a new bond between Kogi State and the people of the diaspora.

Ayoade added that the Kogi State Government will continue to bridge the gap between the North and the South West.

She said: “Our amiable governor is a bridge builder and I am sure His Excellency will continue to bridge the gap between the North and the South West.

“I urge all members of the OPU to be committed to the ideals of the organisation and I know our government is always ready to sustain the relationship between the convener, the Aareonakafo and Governor Yahaya Bello.”

The Guest Lecturer, Dr. Oluwayomi Atte, in his lecture, titled: “A strategic approach to fulfilling the destiny of Yoruba race: The way forward,” said the Yoruba people are people of integrity, very accommodating and worthy of emulation.

Atte said: “Yoruba history and ethos reflected a culture of people that are very enterprising.

“Yoruba believes in certain principles, including that of Omoluabi.

“Yoruba believes in hard work.

“Yoruba hardly go to war and they are very patient people.

“Our destiny as a race is for the Yoruba to achieve their goals for the betterment of the people.”

In his remarks, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, who was the Royal Father of the day, commended Iba Adams for contributing his quota to the development of Okunland and Kogi State.

Owoniyi said the roles of Adams as the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland is the only unifying factor across the South West.

He said: “I want to appreciate the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland for counting Kabba worthy of hosting the OPU World Congress.

“Aare’s title is the only unifying title that can help to fulfill the destiny of our race.”

Other guests present at the conference included the Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom, Oba Williams Ayeni; Agbana of Isanlu Kingdom, Oba Moses Etombi; Olu of Okeri, Oba J.J. Falope; Elejuku of Ejuku, Oba Lamidi Ayeni; Chief Gani Balogun, Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland; Chief Gboyega Adejumo, Gbonga Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland; and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State on Arts, Culture and Tourism, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre.

Members and delegates of the OPU, National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council of the Oodua Peoples Congress and other prominent guests and dignitaries across the country were also in attendance.