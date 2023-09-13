G20 Summit: LCCI urges Tinubu to establish websites with information on investment 

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said it would appreciate it if President Bola Tinubu’s team can establish dedicated websites that would provide useful information on investments, as brokered at the just concluded G20 Summit in Delhi, India.

The Chamber’s President/Chairman of Council, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole made this call in a statement he signed Tuesday.

These websites, Asiwaju Olawale-Cole noted just like other developed countries have done, should include details on the areas in which investments are required and the funds needed for each project.

LCCI stressed that this strategy has the potential to provide global investment opportunities without necessitating excessive or unnecessary physical interactions/movements.

“In addition, domestic players in each area will be provided with the chance to get accurate knowledge on the current industry status, including the projected number of agreements and investments in each sector. Such platforms will function as reliable information and metrics for evaluating performance and as a foundation for developing policies aimed at incentivizing industries that lack investment interest” said LCCI boss.

While noting that Nigeria’s invitation to the G20 Summit shows the nation’s strategic importance on the global stage and its capacity as the largest democracy and economy in Africa, LCCI expresseed its satisfaction with the bestowal of permanent member status upon the African Union by the G20, a development that will enhance the continent’s influence and participation in global governance.

Asiwaju Olawale-Cole acknowledged that the President maximised the opportunity of the meeting with the United Arab Emirates leader, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the United Arab Emirates, adding this culminated in the lifting of the Visa ban on Nigerians by the UAE, which is commendable as it will open up opportunities and enhance the ease of business between the two nations.

The statement reads:The outcome of the meetings President Bola Tinubu had with the leaders of the US, Germany, and South Korea, alongside the Indian investors, who have committed to providing a substantial sum of $14 billion in direct investments in critical sectors encompassing steel, petrochemicals, electricity, and agriculture, have instilled a sense of pride in the Organised Private Sectors (OPS) and Nigerians at large. These proposed investments are certain to have positive impacts on job creation, economic development, and the diversification of the nation’s economy.

Asiwaju Olawale-Cole declared that Tinubu “is on course in addressing issues confronting us as a Nation, and the Organized Private Sector in Nigeria supports these actions.

LCCI congratulated the President on his 100 days in office and urged him to remain focused on his efforts to make both private and public sectors in Nigeria work effectively for the people.