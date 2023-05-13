G-7 will determine next House of Reps Speaker – Rep Betara

Rep. Aliyu Betara, one of the leading aspirants for the seat of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, says the G-7 will determine who emerges the next Speaker.

Betara spoke at the formal declaration of the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, for the Speaker’s position.

Wase is a member of the G-7.

Betara said their group would arrive at a consensus on who is best suited to preside over the proceedings of the House in the 10th Assembly.

He described Wase as a brother and a comrade, who is equally qualified to preside over the House.

According to him: “For us, we formed this group because we are opposed to the zoning arrangement of the party.

“We are not fighting and we would not fight.

“We are in support of a consensus candidate.

“We can pick the candidate from among ourselves, but if we all sit down and decide on it, I assure you that we are not going to have any issue.

“We are going to agree to support one of us as speaker.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the G-7 is a group of aspirants for the 10th National Assembly speaker opposed to the consensus candidate chosen by the All Progressives Congress.

The National Working Committee of the APC had expressed its preference for Tajudeen Abass as Speaker.

Members of the G-7 are: Betara, Wase, Sada Soli, Miriam Onuhoa, Yusuf Gagdi, Sani Jaji and Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

Soli on his part said there was the need for fairness, inclusivity and respect for diversity in arriving at the choice of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He called on Members-elect to strive to protect the sanctity and freedom of the institution of the legislature.

Gagdi also warned against a rubber stamp Assembly that would take directive from forces outside the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly.