G-5 governors seek support for Makinde, PDP candidates’ election

Four governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governors of Ondo and Ekiti states and leaders of the party across the country, on Thursday, converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to seek the support of Oyo State residents for the re-election of the state governor, ‘Seyi Makinde.

The governors and former governors, under the aegis of the G-5 and the Integrity Group, included the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom; Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State and his Ondo State counterpart, Olusegun Mimiko.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the G-5 and Integrity Group members, who spoke severally, lauded Makinde’s efforts in developing and repositioning Oyo State, charging the electorate in the state to elect all candidates of the PDP from the governor to National Assembly and House of Assembly members.

At the event, held at the frontage of Mapo Hall, Oja’ba, Ibadan, the governor, while addressing thousands of PDP faithful, declared that he has kept his promises to the people of the state as contained in the Oyo State Roadmap for Accelerated Development, 2019-2023 and that it was time to upgrade to Omituntun 2.0, which would ensure the sustainable development of Oyo State.

Governor Makinde, who appreciated the people of the state for supporting his administration right from inception till date, highlighted some of the key achievements of the administration, including free and qualitative education; the building of critical infrastructure that have targeted and contributed to the expansion of the state’s economy.

Other achievements listed by the governor include the growth of the state’s IGR from around N1.4 billion monthly in 2019 to about N3.8 billion monthly in 2022, securing the sole ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, the upgrade of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a University of Education and the renovation and equipment of over 250 health facilities across the state.

He said: “Under Omituntun 1.0, I promised you that, in the education sector, we would achieve the sole ownership of LAUTECH by Oyo State, and we have achieved that. Today, we have also achieved the upgrade of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo to a University of Education.

“I promised economic prosperity to the people of Oyo State under Omituntun 1.0. I said I would take them from poverty to prosperity. We have grown our IGR from N1.4bn every month in 2019 when we took over the reins of government to N3.8bn as of November 2022.

“Under Omituntun 1.0, I promised that our infrastructure would integrate all the zones of our state and target our economy. We have done the 65km Moniya-Ijaye-Iseyin Road. “There is Oyo-Iseyin Road; Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road; Apete-Awotan-Akufo Road; Airport Road; Akobo flyover and others.

“We scrapped the N3,000 education levy. “I promised that workers and retirees would get their full salaries and pensions on or before the 25th of every month; that date is now known as the GSM date and since 2019, workers and pensioners get paid.

“I promised the people a safe and secure environment, and we brought in Amotekun.

“I promised a government that will put the people first and all our decisions have shown just that. Now, it is time to upgrade. It is time for Omituntun 2.0.”

The governor, who appreciated all members of the Integrity Group for their support and presence, said: “Let me use this opportunity to thank my colleagues for their support.”

Earlier in their various remarks, the members of the G5 governors present at the event described Governor Makinde as a man of integrity, who believes in fairness, equity, and justice, charging the people of the state to support his second term bid and to elect other candidates of the PDP in the state.

Another highlight of the programme was the unveiling and presentation of flags to the party’s standard-bearers in the three senatorial districts and 14 Federal Constituencies, by the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja.

In attendance at the programme were the Deputy Governor of Oyo State and Makinde’s running mate with whom he collected the party’s flag, Barr. Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; chairman of the Oyo State Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola; former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsura Sunmonu, the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi

Others were the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide; former Chief of Staff to Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Dr. Saka Balogun, among others.