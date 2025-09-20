FutureMoh signals big leap as he releases new single ‘ALADE’

FutureMoh has officially unveiled his latest single, ALADE, marking a bold new beginning for the Nigerian Afrobeats talent.

Released on September 19, 2025, the track blends soul, rhythm, and authentic Afrosound, offering listeners a glimpse into the artist’s journey of heritage, strength, and consistency.

Produced by Sweet N Fresh, ALADE is more than just music — it is a statement of growth and a defining step forward in FutureMoh’s career.

Inspired by his own life experiences, ALADE reflects moments of struggle, resilience, and growth that listeners across the world can relate to.

“This song comes from a place deep in my soul,” FutureMoh shares. “It’s a reflection of sleepless nights, strength, rainy days, and consistency — experiences everyone goes through in some way. I hope listeners can relate to the story behind it and feel encouraged by it.”

With Sweet N Fresh’s production providing a soulful backdrop, the track weaves together heartfelt lyrics and a melodic sound that resonates with anyone who has faced challenges or is striving to overcome them.

Every note and every word carries weight, making ALADE not just a song but a story — one that speaks to the universal human experience of perseverance.

FutureMoh, born Akorede Muhammed Alade, is a rising Nigerian Afrobeats artist celebrated for his soulful voice and authentic storytelling.

As the last born of Iya Oyinda and the only child of Iya Muhammed, his music reflects a deeply personal journey of resilience and individuality.

His sound blends smooth melodies with relatable experiences, speaking to fans both at home and across the globe.

ALADE marks a pivotal moment in FutureMoh’s journey, representing not just a single but a personal declaration of growth and determination.

Looking ahead, the artist has teased his next project, Alade – Rough Play Rhythm, promising fans even more heartfelt and relatable music.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, YouTube Music, TikTok, Instagram Music, Deezer, TIDAL, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, Pandora, Anghami, and more.

Fans can stay connected with FutureMoh on Instagram @futuremohgram, TikTok @officialfuturemoh, X @futuremooficial, or reach out via email at akoredemuhammed15@gmail.com.

