Future Eagles off to Japan for Dream Cup Invitational Tournament

Nigeria’s U16 boys, otherwise known as Future Eagles, will on Sunday depart the country’s shores to participate in this year’s Dream Cup Invitational Tournament.

The team has had two phases of camping in the Federal Capital, Abuja in the past two months, during which it had won seven of its eight friendly matches and lost only one.

On Thursday, a Member of the NFF Committee on Youth Competitions, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, who is also Chairman of the FCT Football Association, visited the Future Eagles during their training session.

Mohammed encouraged the boys to put in their best in Japan and make the country proud.

He told the team: “My visit today is to encourage and assure of your future in Nigeria football if you continue to listen to your coaches and grow in the game.”

He charged players of the Future Eagles to take to heart the virtues of discipline, dedication and commitment as they head to the Dream Cup Tournament which is kicking off on Sunday.

Mohammed harped on the importance of imbibing enviable character traits that will take the players to the top faster than even their abilities on the field of play.

He added: “Discipline and character are values that you must not take for granted.

“You may be the best player in the world, but without discipline and character, you would sooner find yourself on the scrap heap.”

Nigeria will confront host nation Japan, The Netherlands and USA in the Dream Cup Invitational Tournament, taking place from May 31 to June 5.

The Future Eagles will take on The Netherlands in the opening fixture of the tourney.