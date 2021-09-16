FUTA has justified its establishment 40 years after – VC

The vice chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Professor Joseph Fuwape, has said that the university has justified the reason for its establishment – which is to promote science and technology education in Nigeria and contribute to the country’s scientific and technological advancement.

Professor Fuwape made the assertion during the press conference heralding the commemoration of the 40 years of existence of the university on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Professor Fuwape said FUTA , established in 1981, has become the country’s most research-intensive university and has contributed excellently to the education sector in Nigeria by sterling distinctions received by students, staff and alumni and has delivered on its core mandates creditably well in the last 40 years to the admiration of the public.

According to the vice chancellor, an evidence of this is FUTA’s consistent upward placement on the Nigerian webometric ranking table, which was seventh position as at July 2021.

He said over the years, the university has contributed tremendously to national development through critical research breakthroughs and production of more than 35,000 graduates who are trail blazers in different areas of human endeavours locally and internationally.

As a major supplier of critical manpower to other higher institutions in Nigeria, he pointed out that FUTA has provided vice chancellor, rectors, registrars, librarians and bursars to the tertiary education system in Nigeria.

Fuwape said: “The story of the Federal University of Nigeria, Akure, thus far is indicative of a glorious future that should place it in high reckoning among its contemporaries.

“The university was conceived and programmed to be great from inception. It has through its teaching and learning, research, fabrication of equipment, application of research findings and techniques to public needs and the production of students with high quality academic credentials contributed to the socioeconomic advancement of the nation.

“There is no doubt that FUTA remains one of the most peaceful universities in Nigeria with all its academic programmes fully accredited by the NUC. And with its high-calibre scholarship, professionalism and manpower development in science, technical and engineering education, FUTA is a pace setter among its peers and has fully come into its own.

“It has been forty years of sterling contributions to technological advancement and human capital development of Nigeria.

He said with the dogged pursuit of alternative sources of income coupled with sustained allocation of financial resources by the proprietors, as well as the deft managerial competencies of the resources by managers, FUTA is destined for a bright future in the actualization of its objectives of being a science and technological citadel for breakthroughs and a leader at the cutting edge of the technological transformation of the nation.

The vice chancellor commended successive governments in Ondo State and Nigeria, the host community of Akure, past principal officers and members of the governing council, FUTA alumni worldwide and benefactors from within and outside the country for their immense contributions to the growth and development of the university.

He invited the general public to participate in the 40th anniversary activities as outlined in the programme, which include exhibitions of scientific products, interaction with chief executives of companies with bias for science and technology, open day at the University’s Technology Incubation Centre, Students and Alumni Days and Lectures and related functions by schools and departments.

He said the anniversary events, being driven by a task team led by Professor Tomola Obamuyi, will run from 17th September to 27th November 2021, the day of the grand finale.