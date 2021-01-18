The Federal University of Technology, Akure has condemned the killing of its Deputy Registrar, Dr Amos Arijesuyo, by gunmen on the Ilesa-Akure road.

A statement issued on Monday in Akure by Adebanjo Adegbenro, the university’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications and Protocol, described Arijesuyo’s death as a big loss to the institution and the academia.

“It is a death that should not have happened because Arijesuyo is the hope of the management, staff and students of FUTA.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the wife, children and family members of our departed colleague at this difficult period.

“May the good Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant the deceased eternal repose,” Adegbenro said.

The university authorities lauded the late deputy registrar as an erudite administrator and counsellor per excellence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Arijesuyo, who was the Head, Guidance and Counseling Unit, Students Affairs Division of the institution, died on Jan. 16, after he was attacked by gunmen at about 5.30 pm. on the Ilesa-Akure road.

The FUTA official was said to be returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush by the gunmen.

The bandits, it was said, shot several times at his vehicle, while Arijesuyo and his driver were hit by the bullets.

He was said to have died from the gunshot wounds while his driver is recuperating at an undisclosed hospital.

Adegbenro called on security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act and make them to face the full weight of the law.