Promoter Frank Warren has ruled out the possibility of Tyson Fury facing Anthony Joshua in an undisputed heavyweight fight later this year.

Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder in a trilogy fight after his stunning seventh-round knockout victory over the American in February.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had mooted the idea of step-aside money being offered to Wilder to enable the British pair to meet for all the heavyweight belts this year.

“No offers have been made,” Warren told punching.tv. “As far as Tyson’s concerned, no offers whatsoever have been made to Wilder or his team.

“At the moment, there is a contract in place that has to be honoured.”

Fury was set to rematch Wilder in Las Vegas in July before the coronavirus outbreak, with the bout now unlikely to take place “until October or November”, according to Warren.

“I hope it does (happen). For the sake of British sport and British boxing,” Warren said of a potential clash with Joshua. ”It’s something everybody wants to see happen. I want to see it happen because we’ve all got opinions on who we think we feel will win.

“I feel that Tyson has the beating of him as I always felt from day one that Tyson always had the beating of Deontay Wilder – and was proved twice – albeit the first fight he didn’t get the decision – he was cheated.

“I think if we can get them in the ring the same thing will happen with AJ. I think Tyson has the beating of him as well.”