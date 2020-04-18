Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury will beat Deontay Wilder when the two boxers meet for a third time.

The third fight between the “Gypsy King” and the “Bronze Bomber” was set to take place in July, but due to the coronavirus outbreak which has affected sport all over the world, it has been preliminary pushed back to October.

While he didn’t write off the American, Joshua felt that Fury would get the job done in fight three at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“I can never write off any heavyweight because they say all it takes is one punch,” Joshua said according to Metro.co.uk.

“I think Wilder believes that himself. He said, ‘you know, you’ve got to be perfect for 12 rounds, I’ve got to be perfect for one second’. He believed the hype!

“In my opinion, I think that Fury will go in there and win again.

“But as I said, it’s so true, all you have to do is catch them with one shot and the tables can turn quickly, so good luck to them both and we’ll see what happens when this is all done.”

Joshua fight with the big-hitting Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev has also been postponed.