Tyson Fury confirmed on Saturday that his next fight would take place in London on December 5 against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

The 32-year-old Briton’s last bout was against Deontay Wilder in February, where he won the WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas with a seventh round stoppage.

Fury said in a video on Twitter: “I’d just like to announce that I’m definitely fighting on Dec. 5 in London.

“Opponent to be announced very, very soon.

“I am just working on some opponents and will let you all know who it’s going to be shortly.”

Fury said earlier this month that he had moved on from facing Wilder in a rematch.

He said he had moved a step closer to a possible meeting with IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO champion Anthony Joshua for the undisputed world heavyweight title.

Joshua is due to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at London O2 Arena on December 12.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said in June that Fury and Joshua had agreed financial terms for a two-fight deal.

Reuters/NAN.