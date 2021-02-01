WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is not planning to box British rival Anthony Joshua in their proposed “Undisputed” fight – the “Gypsy King” is vowing to come forward and make it physical from the very first round, just like he did against fearsome puncher Deontay Wilder in his last fight.

Their handlers are in serious negotiations to finalise a two-fight series in 2021.

The first contest would land on a date in May or June.

The event’s location will be determined once the agreement is finalised, but early indications are that it will be in the Middle East to make the timeframes suitable for the UK and US.

Thirty-two-year-old Fury has been out of the ring since February 2020, when he stopped Wilder in seven one-sided rounds to capture the WBC title, completing the set – Fury has now won every single world title there is to win.

Londoner Joshua saw action in December when he retained his WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO titles with a knockout of mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in nine rounds.

According to Fury, he has the edge in every department when it comes to Joshua.

He doesn’t give the 2012 Olympic gold medal winner any possibility of victory.

“I’ve got a bigger heart, tougher, mentally and physically stronger; I punch harder, everything’s in my favour. When I take it to them, they can’t deal with it. It’s like wrestling a T-Rex. They can’t win. I’m indestructible,” Fury told boxing scribe Gareth Davies.

“I can’t be beaten, if I’m injury-free and active there is no losing.”

And just like he did with Wilder, the unbeaten is boxer is not looking to box from a distance, despite his greater pugilistic skills.

Fury wants to use the same strategy that he applied against Wilder.

In that contest, Fury came out swinging from the start, wore the puncher down, and then put him away in the seventh round when Wilder’s corner had seen enough and threw in the towel.

“[I’ll fight Joshua] just like I did with Wilder. They said he said he was going to box and move, what did I do? Straight at him, bombs all the way through until he got stopped,” Fury boasted.