Tyson Fury has admitted that there was once talks held about a potential exhibition fight with Mike Tyson.

Iron Mike is now into his 50s but is set for a return to the ring – something Fury has backed.

The Gypsy King, who is named after the former heavyweight champion, claimed a bout between the pair would be “iconic” with ESPN supposedly tabling an offer.

But Fury is now set to go in a different direction despite admitting on Behind The Gloves that a fight would be “legendary”.

He said: “There was even talk of him doing an exhibition fight with me. I spoke to his manager and him. We had contact but I’ve not heard any more of it.

“I think we even had an offer from ESPN so it was definitely big, definitely official. But I don’t think we’re going down that route now.

“I’m named after the guy – I think it would be iconic, I think it would be legendary. Tyson vs Tyson. The old vs the new.”

Some of Tyson’s former adversaries – the likes of Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe – have been touted as his possible opponent for his return.

But his age has been raised as a concern, although Fury doesn’t feel the same way.

He added: “I’m all for it to be honest. I was once down and out and everyone wrote me off and then i came back and rose to the No 1 position again.

“The age no (it’s not a concern) because every man has their own dream. Who am I to say ‘do this’ or ‘don’t do it’.

“If Mike wants to do it then I’m sure Mike is old enough to make his own decisions.”