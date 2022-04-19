Fury: I, Whyte ‘ll ‘smash each other to bits’

Tyson Fury has said he and Dillian Whyte will bring “fireworks” to Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, when the pair go head to head with the WBC heavyweight title on the line.

Fury makes the second defence of the belt that he won from Deontay Wilder in the pair’s 2020 rematch, which followed a controversial split draw in 2018. Fury stopped Wilder in their second bout to claim the gold, before knocking out the American again last October to retain it.

Now the Briton faces compatriot Dillian Whyte, a former sparring partner, in a main-event bout in London – marking Fury’s first fight on home soil since 2018.

Whyte, 34, skipped last month’s pre-fight press conference to focus on his training camp in Portugal, but the challenger finally broke a long period silence this week.

He did, however, elect to miss Tuesday’s open workouts at Boxpark Wembley, where Fury hit pads with coach SugarHill Steward before taking the mic.

“It’s been a long, long, long fight journey and I’m back at home to celebrate the homecoming with all my fans,” Fury told BT Sport.

About today’s press conference, where Fury is set to go face to face with Whyte for the first time since the fight was announced, the champion said: “It is what it is, I’ve seen plenty of boxers before, I’ve seen lots of Dillian Whyte before.

“We’ll see what tomorrow will bring, hopefully it’ll be a good press conference, and that’s it. I’m sure he has stuff he wants to say, I’ve always got a bit to say, as we all know.

“I’m looking forward to the fight and putting on a good show. At this stage, it doesn’t really matter what Dillian Whyte says or what I say; there’s going to be a fight anyway.”

Fury conducted his entire workout from a southpaw stance. When asked whether it was an indication of his tactics for Saturday night, the “Gypsy King” told Frank Warren TV: “Lucky lefty man… We all know I’m ambidextrous, I’ve had knockout wins with both hands, and we’re just sharpening them up.

“I thought it was good, I felt alright to be fair. Great support from everybody who took their time out today to watch me and the lads.”

Before speaking to BT Sport and Frank Warren TV, Fury addressed fans in attendance from the ring.

“My promise is that you’re going to see an excellent fight,” the 33-year-old said.

“Dillian’s been away training hard in Portugal. He’s going to fight the best Tyson Fury; I hope I’m going to fight the best Dillian Whyte.

“You’ve got two top heavyweights who are going to smash each other to bits for the paying customer.

“Do not miss this one, it’s going to be a lot of fireworks, a lot of bombs slinging.

“I wonder who’s going to get knocked out first? It isn’t going to be me!”