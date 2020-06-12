Tyson Fury has stoked the flames ahead of his planned double-header against Anthony Joshua by claiming he is a bigger puncher than his heavyweight rival.

It was confirmed by Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, this week that the British duo have reached an agreement for two unification fights next year.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts after avenging his only career defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019, meaning he has won 23 of his 24 career bouts – with 21 by knockout.

Fury’s stunning victory over Deontay Wilder in their February rematch to reclaim the WBC belt was also his 21st career knockout – although he reached that mark in seven more fights than Joshua.

Despite that, Fury says he agrees with Frank Warren’s suggestion that he is the more devastating puncher, telling Queensbury Promotions’ YouTube channel: “I turned pro at 19. As a child, I was boxing men.

“[Joshua] never turned pro until he was mid-20s, when he was a man. So I was learning as a young kid. If I had turned pro at 25, 26, then I’d have knocked all the people out who went the distance with me when I was a young boy.

“I’ve never been a stand-still man who lands big shots, because I’m a slick boxer. I’ve just knocked out the heaviest puncher in boxing history. Andy Ruiz is not a big puncher but he knocked out Anthony Joshua.

“So I’d say I am a harder puncher than him. There’s people who have sparred both of us and quite a few of them have said it as well.

“But it’s not about who can punch hardest – it’s about the skill that goes behind it. I am still unbeaten in a 12-year professional career. I’m a force to be reckoned with.”

Fury’s planned fights with Joshua are only due to take place after his third bout against Deontay Wilder, while Joshua is also set to take on Kubrat Pulev.

In addition, Dillian Whyte is the WBC’s mandatory challenger, and the governing body wants him to be given a chance to win their belt before February 2021.