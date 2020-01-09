Tyson Fury has enlisted the help of two new sparring partners as he steps up preparations for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

British heavyweights David Adeleye and George Fox have joined the Gypsy King out in Las Vegas ahead of the February 22 showdown.

As reported by the Sun, Fury has called on the pair’s assistance in a bid to ready himself for more heavy blows from knockout specialist Wilder.

Adeleye only has one professional fight to his name, after making his debut back in December.

But he wasted no time dispatching of opponent Dmitrij Kalinovskij inside two minutes and 25 seconds of the first round in a knockout victory at London’s CopperBox Arena.

The 22-year-old trained with Tyson’s cousin Hughie Fury in the lead-up to his pro debut.

Fox meanwhile has a few pro bouts under his belt, winning all three of his contests on points.

The son of respected UK trainer Don Charles last fought in November at York Hall, beating Artur Kubiak.

He is another fighter on the books of MTK Global, who also look after Fury.

American heavyweight Jared Anderson has also been putting Fury through his paces with just under six weeks to go until fight night.

Fury offered an insight into the nature of his current camp in his latest post on Instagram .

The 31-year-old uploaded a picture of him in a hot tub surrounded by palm trees in relaxing settings.

However he was quick to make clear it was anything but.

“It would seem that I’m in a hot tub with palm trees and blue skies in Las Vegas, living the dream. Rolex on, sunglasses on,” the former world champion explained.

“But in reality – not on Instagram – I’m in a gruelling training camp and it’s boring and repetitive every day.

“Instagram would make you believe I’m having a whale of a time, enjoying myself, living the dream, everything is fantastic. But in reality, I’m getting worked to the bone every single day.

“I’m getting smashed, session after session. I’m in the recovery pool because my joints of smashed and I need the recovery.”