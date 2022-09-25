Fury gives Joshua 48 hours ultimatum to sign fight contract

Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua he has just 48 hours to return his contract for their Battle of Britain mega fight, with their highly-anticipated heavyweight showdown still yet to be announced.

Speaking at the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker fight in Manchester, Fury stated that AJ is yet to agree to a deal.

The fight is set for December 3, 2022.

Fury said if Joshua fails to sign the contract by Monday, the fight between them will not go ahead.

Fury also stated that he will still fight on the scheduled date if AJ fails to agree to terms, with a replacement opponent yet to be announced.

“They’ve had the opportunity to agree to this fight for about a month I’d say,” he said ringside at the Manchester Arena.

“They’ve had the contract for over a week, still not signed, still a few more excuses they’re gonna come back with. We’ll know more on Monday I think, the two broadcasters are gonna meet on Monday and then we’ll know from there. If it’s not done by Monday then I’m moving on.

“I’m not waiting around for some guy who’s lost three of his last five fights, he’s lucky that I’m giving him a world title shot.

“I’m sick of setting deadlines. They either want this poxy fight or they don’t. I was just saying to somebody else before I don’t mind inviting these people to my party but they’re not gonna come to my party, my banquet, and try and dictate to me. They either wanna do it or they don’t. And if they wanna do it: sign the contract and if they don’t: do one.

“This is the fight that I’ve been trying to make since 2017, and I’ve been unsuccessful every single time. I was optimistic three or four weeks ago that the fight might happen, today I’m not very optimistic.

“I’m definitely fighting on December 3rd, whoever it may be I don’t really care I’ll know them all out anyway.”

Earlier last week Fury had goaded Joshua over his silence by calling him a “s**thouse” for his delay in returning the contract.

He said: “That big bodybuilder Anthony Joshua – that’s a proper s***house that is. Haven’t signed the contract for I don’t knows how long and ain’t signing it. You little sausage.

“You don’t want to fight, your manager’s a sausage I’ve never seen anything like you. However, I will be fighting on December 3rd if this sausage doesn’t sign the contract, and I don’t think he is [going to].

“I don’t think he’s got the b****cks to because he’s a s**thouse. Both of you, a pair of sausage shithouses. Joshua is a s**thouse, Usyk is a s**thouse, youz are all s**thouses.”