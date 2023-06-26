FUOYE’s Continuing Education Centre matriculates 1,200 in July

The Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is set to matriculate 1200 new students who have been admitted for various degree courses in five faculties of Agriculture, Arts, Education, Science, Management and Social Sciences. The august occasion, third in the series, will hold on July 7, 2023 at the Ayegbaju-Ekiti satellite campus of the Ivory Tower. It will be followed with a freshers’ orientation ceremony on July 11 at the same venue.

This was contained in a press release made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti at the weekend by Wole Balogun, Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

Balogun’s statement read in part: “We are glad to announce to the public that the third set of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), will have their matriculation ceremony on Friday, July 7, 2023. FUOYE’ s part time programme began in September, 2021 to cater for the need of the teeming Nigerian students desiring standard, quality and functional education which FUOYE has been reputed for offering. The Director of the FUOYE CCE, Dr. Omolade Adeleke who is an Associate Professor of Economics, disclosed that the Centre manages the institute of Part Time studies in five different campuses which are Ayegbaju-Ekiti, Ire-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti, Ayedun-Ekiti and the new campus at Ifaki-Ekiti.

“Dr. Omolade also revealed that the Centre recently got the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to offer Computer Science and Hospitality and Tourism Management for the Part Time programme.

“While expressing gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, for his immense support and developmental initiatives for the Centre as way of ensuring that it is one of the leading IGR generating units of the Ivory Tower, Dr. Adeleke assured the new students that they will be getting the best of educational services through the highly dedicated, experienced and hardworking lecturers of the Centre.”