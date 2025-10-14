FUOYE VC resumes from leave, pledges to consolidate on achievements

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University Oye Ekiti, Abayomi Fasina, on Tuesday pledged to consolidate on his achievements in office since his inauguration as the institution’s head.

Fasina, who spoke at the institution while addressing stakeholders including staff and students upon resumption from six months’ accumulated Annual and Research Leave, called for peace, which he described as a necessary condition for growth.

He assured both students and staff members of more welfare packages and infrastructural development among other great works.

The VC said, “I will continue my administration’s good works for the university, I still have barely four months more before the end of my tenure.

“I will concentrate on consolidating on my milestone achievements for the past four years and seven months.”

Fasina, whose tenure would expire early next year, said, “I have confidence in the Council members to elect a new and capable successor who will carry on the great works that I have been doing for the university”.

FUOYE students, led by the National Association of Nigerian Students, Vice President, South West Zone, Taiwo Owolabi, who said that peace on FUOYE campus was non-negotiable, urged any staff member with the intention to foment trouble, to resign their appointment immediately and stop being troublesome.

Owolabi said, “This is our university and whatever happens on this campus, the student body is the greatest stakeholders and we suffer most in any mishap.

“We don’t want some union leaders with selfish interests to disrupt our academic calendar and jeopardise our future.

“We will resist any attempt to disrupt the peace that we are enjoying under Prof. Fasina. The VC has been a great leader and caring father to the students.

“We love him for his great works and we will not allow any selfish union leader to disrupt his fruitful tenure”, the NANS leader said.

The President, FUOYE Alumni Association, Temitope Arogundade, who said the VC had been greatly missed for his great works, said, “We are glad to welcome Prof. Fasina back to his lawful duty after a six-month leave.

“This man performed admirably well before he went on leave and we are assured that he will bring more development to the university now that he is back.

“Prof. Fasina is an enigma and that is why you have seen a large number of members of staff, students and alumni members turned out to welcome him back today.

“At this point, we appeal for peace. Let there be peace on the campus”.

Also speaking the chairman of Non-Academic Staff Union and National Association of Academic Technologists, Abraham Ayeni and Babafemi Olusola respectively, expressed confidence in Fasina as far as their members’ welfare was concerned.

Top-ranking members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Mr Akinrope Olufemi and Owonsaye Wale, urged the union’s national body to wade into the crisis rocking its local body in FUOYE.

The university management had stated that the FUOYE Governing Council at its 7th Emery Meeting on April 14 ratified an accumulated Annual and Research Leave of 126 working days for Fasina out of the 288 working days’ leave that he requested.