FUOYE students protest, condemn SSANU women’s committee’s demand for VC’s suspension

The Students’ Union Government of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, on Wednesday, staged a protest against what they described as deliberate attempt by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities National Women’s Committee to destabilise peace of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the students led by its Vice President, Eniola Olaniyan, marched through the university campus in Oye-Ekiti carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read “We love our VC, stop hatred, spread love, ” SSANU National Women Committee leave our university alone,” “Leave Fasina alone, let him breathe” and so on.

Olaniyan, who spoke to journalists, said that inflammatory statements by the SSANU National Women’s Committee could disrupt the peace and stability of FUOYE under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina.

NAN reports that the protest by the students followed a news conference by the Committee held on March 4 in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, where the group demanded the suspension of the vice chancellor over allegation of sexual harassment.

The Vice President of the SUG described the committee’s demand as “a shameful, politically motivated attack.”

She accused the committee of attempting to disrupt the university’s progress through baseless claims.

“We are angry by the disgraceful actions of a so-called union body, the SSANU National Women’s Committee, led by Ijeoma Kalu, which is demanding the suspension of our highly respected vice chancellor over a completely unfounded allegation.

“It is disappointing that these women, who should be expected to uphold truth and integrity, have chosen instead to spread falsehoods and engage in media blackmail.

“We were shocked to read how they publicly disgraced themselves, calling for the removal of our beloved VC without any factual basis,” she said.

According to Olaniyan, Adebayo herself had never accused Prof. Fasina of sexual harassment in any formal document

“The vice chancellor has already clarified that Mrs Adebayo, in her official petition to the Governing Council, never mentioned sexual harassment.

“Even in her statement before the Nigerian Police, which investigated the matter, there was no mention of sexual harassment. So where did the SSANU Women’s Committee fabricate this claim from?

“On what basis are they demanding his suspension? This is clearly a politically motivated campaign, which is doomed to fail,” the students added.

The Students’ Union Government of FUOYE reiterated their full support for the vice chancellor, describing his administration as the most impactful in the history of the university.

“Under Professor Fasina’s leadership, FUOYE has witnessed unprecedented development.

“He has been a compassionate father figure to students, ensuring zero tolerance for sexual harassment, sex for marks, intimidation, and oppression.

“He has actively supported students through scholarships and financial aids, ensuring that no student drops out due to financial hardship.” Olaniyan said.

The students warned SSANU and its affiliates to desist from further interference, urging them to allow the university’s governing council to complete its investigation without external pressures.

“It is unfortunate that rather than focusing on the incredible progress FUOYE has made under this administration, some individuals are spreading baseless and damaging narratives.

“We strongly caution against the interference of uninvited groups seeking to disrupt the university’s stability,” she said.

The students urged the governing council of the university to act with transparency and fairness, ensuring that justice prevails.

