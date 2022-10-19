FUOYE resumes academic activities

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has resumed academic activities on her twin campuses of Ikole-Ekiti and Oye-Ekiti respectively.

The institution officially recalled its students, both returning and fresh students, for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 sessions to resume on October 17, 2022.

According to a press release by Wole Balogun, Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday, FUOYE’s Senate on Tuesday approved that two academic sessions, the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session, and first semester of the 2021/2022 academic session, run simultaneously with a view to making up for the loss of eight months to the just suspended industrial strike action of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU).

Balogun’s statement reads in part: “Federal University Oye-Ekiti has announced its resumption of academic activities and this kicked off already from Monday, October 17, 2022. A circular dated October 18, 2022, signed by the Registrar of the University, Mr. Ibrahim Mufutau revealed that the University’s Senate has approved the following calendar for the resumption of academic activities on FUOYE’s twin campuses of Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti respectfully:

“Resumption and registration exercise for fresh students and lectures for second semester for returning students begin on October 17, 2022, while a three-day orientation programme for fresh students of the 2021/2022 begins on October 19, 2022 and ends on Friday, October 21, 2022.

“Lectures for fresh students kick off on Monday, October 24, 2022 and on Thursday, October, 27, 2022 , registration for fresh students ends as the university holds the 2021/2022 matriculation ceremony for fresh students on the following day, Friday, October 28, 2022. “

While the 2021/2022 first semester will end in January, 2023, the 2020/2021 session will also end in December, 2022. A new session, 2022/2023 , for which admission screening is currently ongoing, may kick off around June, 2023″.