FUOYE records outstanding success in a national sports contest

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has recorded another outstanding success in national sports contest by qualifying for the round of 16 in the on-going Higher Institution Football League (HIFL).

The formidable FUOYE team made history when they defeated Lead City University in a 2-0 win on Monday, June 26, 2022.

Other universities that qualified in the same category with FUOYE included ATBU, KASU,BUK,UAM, KSU, UNILORIN, EKSU, DELSU, IAUE, LASU and UNIPORT.

This is following an earlier success story of Fakorede Adekalu Nicholas, who also made FUOYE really proud by making the Nigerian list of sports champions to represent the country in Mauritius.

Fakorede, who is a final year student of the department of English and Literary Studies of the Ivory Tower had won medals in the recently concluded NUGA, SOWEGA and ESHIGA, before he was recently shortlisted for the championship in Mauritius. By virtue of his admirable performance in the local sports tournaments, he was selected to be part of the Niigeria team for the 22nd African Athletics Championships which held between June 8 and 12, 2022 in Mauritius.

Fakorede’s success story was preceded barely a month ago, by yet a heartwarming story of some students of the FUOYE who received royal honour from the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Fakorede featured as part of the 200M in the male category.

In another laudable development, Oluwatoyosi Mercy Adaramodu, a fresh graduate of FUOYE, has been awarded a fully funded fellowship for a PhD in Biology in one of the top 10 universities in the US, the University of Pennsylvania (UPENN). She bagged M. Sc in Plant Development Biology from the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS) in June 2022. Toyosi is a 2019 graduate of PSB Department from FUOYE.

The FUOYE academic wizard had secured full fellowship to a number of schools including the Ivy League in the US and decided to go UPENN. The University community is proud of her, especially her B. Sc supervisor, Assoc. Prof Adekoya, PSB Dept in the University.