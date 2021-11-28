FUOYE Post Graduate School matriculates 2020/2021 set

The School of Post Graduate Studies (SPGS), Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) will on December 1, 2021 matriculate newly admitted graduate students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The newly admitted graduate students were admitted into the Postgraduate Diploma( PGD), Masters Degree (M.A, M. ENG, M. Sc), Mphil/PhD and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina will grace the occasion.

In a statement from the office of the Secretary to the SPGS, Oyeyimika Koyejo-Fasakin, (FCIA), a brief history of the SPGS was given while the post graduate school also hinted that it would be graduating its first set of graduands during the forthcoming convocation ceremony of the university scheduled to hold from December 13 to 19, 2021.

Oyeyimika’s statement reads in part:”We are glad to announce to members of the public that the School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS) of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) will be matriculating its third set of admitted graduate students come December 1, 2021.

“The total number of matriculants are 190, with the the following breakdown: PhD -30, Mphil/PhD -10, Masters -140, and PGD -10, ” she said.

Recounting a brief history of the SPGS, she said: “The SPGS, FUOYE, was established in October, 2017. It is currently located at the Mini Campus of the University in Oye town.

“The school admitted its first set of Postgraduate students in year 2018 kicking off with five Faculties and thirty departments. The school has approval from the National Universities Commission to commence full academic activities across five Faculties namely, Agriculture, Arts, Engineering, Science and Social Sciences.

“Professor Raphael Ajayi Omolehin is currently the Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies while Mrs. Oyeyimika Koyejo-Fasakin, FCIA is the Deputy Registrar and Secretary to the School. The past Deans of the School are Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare and Prof. Mojisola Adenike Oyarekua, ” she added.

The statement also stated that part of the remarkable progress being made since inception of the FUOYE SPGS include increasing the number of programmes across the five faculties with the result that more programmes will be available soon for prospective graduate students.

According to Oyeyimika, who is also a Deputy Registrar of the institution, Masters and PhD degree programmes currently available in the Faculty of Agriculture include Agric. Economics & Extension, Animal Production & Health, Crop Science & Horticulture, Fisheries & Aquaculture, Food Science and Technology, Soil Sc.& Land Resources Management, Water Resources and Agro-Meteorology.

For the Faculty of Arts, she said programmes in M.A and PhD are available in such courses as English & Literary Studies, Theatre and Media Arts while Masters and Doctoral degree courses available in the Faculty of Engineering include Agriculture and Bio-Resources Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Material and Metallurgical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering.

The scribe, SPGS, FUOYE added that Msc. and PhD degree courses are also available in the Faculty of Science in such areas as Animal and Environmental Biology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Geology, Applied Geophysics, Industrial Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, and Plant Science & Biotechnology.

She also said that post graduate courses in areas as Demography and Social Statistics, Economics, Psychology and Sociology are also available in the Faculty of Social Sciences.